Minnesota lawmakers are seeking a Congressional Gold Medal to honor Prince.

Minnesota lawmakers submitted a resolution on Monday to honor the late musical singer Prince with the Congressional Gold Medal for his “indelible legacy on Minnesota and American culture.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota introduced the resolution, which is known as the “Prince Congressional Medal Act.”

The Congressional Gold Medal is the nation’s highest civilian accolade. It was awarded to George Washington for the first time in 1776. Only 163 famous persons have earned the prize since then. The Wright Brothers, Rosa Parks, the Tuskegee Airmen, and the Dalai Lama are among the honorees.

Klobuchar spoke about growing up listening to Prince’s music and being proud of his legacy in a press release.

Klobuchar stated, “I was always happy to say he was from Minnesota.” “Prince made the world a better place by touching our hearts, opening our minds, and making us want to dance. We are honoring his memories and talents as a composer, performer, and music innovator with this law. Because of him, purple reigns supreme in Minnesota now and every day.” Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first African refugee elected to Congress, called Prince a “Minnesota icon” who demonstrated to the world that “it was alright to be a short, Black child from Minneapolis and yet change the world.” “He not only altered the course of music history, but he also helped to place Minneapolis on the map. Because of Prince, places like First Avenue and Uptown have become landmarks. I am honored to introduce this resolution in order to provide Prince with the accolades he so well deserves “Omar went on to say.

Prince is “widely considered as one of the finest musicians of his generation,” according to the resolution, having recorded 39 studio albums throughout his lifetime. He also received seven Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, seven Brit Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, an Academy Award for Best Original Score for the film “Purple Rain,” and a Golden Globe Award.

Prince Rogers Nelson was born on June 7, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was recognized as a musical prodigy from an early age. At the age of 19, he signed a recording contract with Warner Brothers, where he worked as a composer, producer, and musical arranger.

According to The Guardian, his songs include “Purple Rain,” “Kiss,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Let’s Go Crazy,” which all charted on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Prince died as a result of this.