Minhyuk from BTOB is one of the Korean celebrities that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Minhyuk of BTOB is the most recent Korean star to test positive for COVID-19.

Koreaboo verified the news on Sunday, citing an official release from Cube Entertainment, the 30-year-old singer’s management agency.

Minhyuk was determined to be infected with the virus early last week, according to the statement, and was confirmed positive for it on Saturday. Minhyuk’s two prior tests had come back negative, but a third test at a health center where he had gone for a cough and fever gave good results.

Cube Entertainment told fans that Minhyuk was currently in self-isolation and that the company was assisting him in his recovery.

A number of superstars in the South Korean entertainment and sports industries have been forced to go into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, according to Koreaboo. This has hampered training and filming schedules.

Doyoung, a member of the boyband TREASURE, was still in self-quarantine after testing positive on July 13. Another member of the group, Junghwan, tested positive on Saturday and was placed in self-isolation as well. Junghwan’s first test resulted in a negative result, but a second test resulted in a positive result.

Despite the fact that all of the TREASURE members are currently in self-quarantine, no one else has tested positive for COVID-19.

On July 13, singer Seo In Young was also said to have tested positive for the condition.

The stars of the TV show “Let’s Play Soccer Together 2,” also known as “We Kick Together 2,” are among the other celebrities who have recovered after testing positive for the virus. Former volleyball player Kim Yo Han, judo athlete Yoon Dong Shik, speed skater Mo Tae Bum, tennis player Lee Hyung Taek, and swimmer Park Tae Hwan are among them. Kim Yo Han was the first member of the ensemble to test positive for the virus on July 15, according to Koreaboo.

For KBS’ coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lee Hyung Taek will be freed of his sports commentator duties.

Han Hye Jin, a model and TV personality, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, according to Soompi. In the variety show “Leader’s Romances,” she co-stars with Kim Yo Han.

Following the release of Parks Tae Hwan's results, all of the cast members of "PPong School" were tested for COVID-19. Prior to his exam, Park Tae Hwan had appeared as a guest on the show. Trot singer Jang Min Ho, one of the show's regular cast members, tested positive on Saturday, and taping for the show has begun.