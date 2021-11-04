Minella Times is on track to win another Grand National.

Henry De Bromhead is focused on putting Minella Times, the 2021 Randox Grand National winner, back in peak form at Aintree Racecourse in the new year to defend his title.

The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old was saddled by the County Waterford-based trainer to win the world’s best steeplechase, assisting Rachael Blackmore in becoming the first female jockey to win the Aintree marathon back in April. Balko Des Flos, who assisted De Bromhead in saddleing the first two home in the National, is also set to return to Aintree in the spring.

That remarkable afternoon at Aintree followed the trainer-jockey combination’s record-breaking exploits at the Cheltenham Festival a month before.

While the spotlight was on Blackmore’s historic victory, De Bromhead made history by becoming the first trainer to win all three major Cheltenham races in the same season: the Champion Hurdle (Honseysuckle), Queen Mother Champion Chase (Put The Kettle On), and Gold Cup (Minella Indo).

De Bromhead is no stranger to victory at the main National Hunt meetings in the UK and Ireland, but the Irish handler had a particularly memorable couple of months.

Minella Times will now focus on graded races before returning to Aintree, with his higher mark – as a result of his National victory – effectively shutting him out of handicaps for the time being. It also means he’ll almost definitely ride near to top weight in the spring at Aintree.

In the next four weeks, he is expected to make his seasonal reappearance – his first since Aintree – with the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown a possible starting point. But, on April 9, 2022, all roads will lead back to another crack at the Grand National.

“The intention is to campaign him in these rated races,” De Bromhead, 49, said during a stable visit to his Knockeen yard in County Waterford. We’ll most likely enter him in some of the higher-level races. He’s up to 159 in Ireland and 162 in England in the graded ratings, so I’d say we’ll enter him in some of them.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”