Millie gave Liam another opportunity after their recoupling on Love Island.

The girls had the power on Tuesday’s episode of Love Island, as they got to choose which boy to recouple with.

“Islanders,” read a text sent to Mary Bedford. It’s time to get back together. The girls will each select a boy with whom they wish to form a relationship. Please instantly congregate around the fire pit. #girlpower #flipthatswitch”

However, who would chose who was up in the air due to the drama of the previous few days.

After it was revealed that Liam had been flirting and kissing Casa Amor’s Lillie Haynes, Liam Reardon and Millie Court’s relationship hit the rocks.

However, Liam made it plain to Millie that he still intended to pursue their relationship by sending her images and writing her messages, and he even read a speech to her on Tuesday’s episode.

Toby Aromolaran pulled himself into a love triangle when he admitted that he still liked Abi Rawlings after returning from Casa Amor with Mary, but also told the boys that he was thinking about Chloe Burrows, whom he had dumped over a week before.

So far, the following people have recoupled:

Liberty Poole decided to marry her lover Jake Cornish.

After Tyler Cruickshank told Kaz Kamwi that he still had emotions for her, she opted to marry Matthew McNabb.

Despite Tyler’s claims that he was dubious about Clarisse Juliette, she chose to marry him.

After Faye Winter returned with Sam Jackson, she chose to rekindle her relationship with Teddy Soares after seeing a picture of Teddy kissing a girl in Casa Amor.

After meeting in Casa Amor, Amy Day and Hugo Hammond married.

Despite their falling out, Millie Court chose to re-couple with Liam Reardon since he had been getting close to Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor.

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows reconciled after he dumped her for Abi Rawlings and Mary Bedford.

After being dumped by Toby, Abi opted to go with Dale Mehmet.

Mary chose Sam as the last guy standing to complete the recoupling, but she made it apparent that she was equally interested in Dale.