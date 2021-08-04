Millie Court and Liam Reardon have a shared bedroom habit, according to Love Island viewers.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court are made for one other, according to eagle-eyed observers.

Despite the fact that they slept in separate beds, they both fell asleep on their sides with their arms outstretched.

Since Liam returned from Casa Amor and it was revealed that he had had a kiss with new girl Lillie Haynes, tensions between the two have grown.

In Tuesday night’s episode, Millie chose Liam to recouple with, but she insisted they continue to sleep apart.

Despite this, the two appeared to be clicking their hands together as they tried to fall asleep. They were both curled up on their sides, as well.

Fans quickly flocked to social media to express their opinions:

“Everyone is talking about Toby and Chloe in bed, but did you notice Millie and Liam doing the exact same small hand movement in separate beds?” I’m still angry with him, but that was noteworthy x #LoveIsland”

“Both Millie and Liam twiddling their thumbs in bed alone #loveisland,” one admirer said.

“Millie and Liam were doing the exact same thing with their hands in bed #loveIsland,” another Tweeted.

Fans also noted that Liam had been putting his aftershave on Millie’s bed every night so that she would be reminded of him as she slept.