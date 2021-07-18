Millie could be the next Love Island contestant to be rejected, according to fans.

Millie Court is expected to be the next person evicted from the house in Sunday’s recoupling, according to Love Island viewers.

AJ Bunker, the new girl, has the power to recouple with any boy she wants, and many believe she has her sights set on Liam Reardon.

If she chooses him, Millie may find herself single, indicating that her time in the villa is up.

Inside Chloe Burrows’ Liverpool student house for Love Island 2021

“Millie better not get dumped off the island #LoveIsland,” one admirer wrote on Twitter.

“AJ tends to go for what she wants, so maybe…but Millie doesn’t deserve to be dumped,” a second said.

“If Millie gets dumped, I’m going to be so upset #LoveIsland,” a third admirer tweeted.

The latest recoupling, in which rookie AJ chooses a boy first, will be featured on Sunday’s show.

“I would like to couple up with this boy because first and foremost he is gorgeous,” AJ adds after making her pick. He has made me feel at ease since I arrived at the Villa. He embodies all of the values I seek in a long-term partner…”

The lads, on the other hand, get to choose the remainder, with Danny Bibby, another newcomer, going first for the boys.

The next girl to be dumped from the island will be the one who is left unmarried.