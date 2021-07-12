Millie Bobby Brown Shares a Happy Weekend Photo with Rumored Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown and her reported boyfriend Jake Bongiovi had an apparently beautiful weekend together, which they documented and shared on Instagram.

Fan profiles eager to highlight the chemistry of the two youngsters hanging out on a chill weekend saved and shared the pair’s stories, which have subsequently vanished from their accounts.

Brown was seen putting her cheek on Bongiovi’s head in one of the photographs, to which she affixed a sticker that read “Happy weekend.”

Brown sported a green Jimmy Buffett blouse, while the pair wore t-shirts.

The reported pair can also be seen looking somber as the sun sets behind them in an Instagram story posted by Bongiovi.

Although they were pictured strolling and holding hands in New York City on June 17, the couple hasn’t made their romance official. According to Eonline, the kids took turns carrying a tote bag housing Brown’s dog, Winnie, while out on the streets.

Bongiovi, who is 19 years old, took an Instagram selfie with Brown when they were in a car last month and labeled it, “BFF.”

The photo has 173,979 likes since it was posted on June 4th. Brown replied to the photo with the phrase “BFF” and a unicorn emoji. Fans have loved her response 21,498 times so far.

According to Eonline, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, began like Brown’s social media posts in March.

Brown had previously dated Joseph Robinson, an 18-year-old British rugby player. In August, the couple called it quits.

According to Cosmopolitan, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram after ten months of dating.

According to the publication, the couple’s busy schedules were the cause of their breakup.

According to the South China Morning Post, Brown’s current purported boyfriend is the youngest of four siblings and attends Syracuse University. He was also a football player in high school.

In the aftermath of a Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 people, he organized a student protest that sparked a walkout in 2018. He and his family also went to women’s marches. The 19-year-old claimed his father’s philanthropic actions had had a big influence on him.