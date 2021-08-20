Millie and Liam from Love Island leave the villa for their final date.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon of Love Island will leave the villa on their final date in Friday’s episode.

Millie gets a text that says, “Millie and Liam.” Please prepare to leave the Villa on your scheduled departure date. #dontcountthedatesmakethedatescount”

Millie and Liam arrive to a candlelight castle for their farewell date, where they reminisce about their summer together, Millie saying, “It’s been the best six weeks of my life.”

“I never thought I’d come on to Love Island and truly find someone and feel this strongly about someone,” Millie continues. You seem to be just what I’m looking for.

“I really want this to work out. I can imagine us living together in the future.”

“I’ll relocate closer to you, and everything will work out,” Liam adds.

“There is something I want to tell you,” Liam continues. I fell in love with your smile when you first arrived at the Villa, and I adore watching you smile. Then I was smitten by your beautiful blue eyes, which I could gaze into all day. Then there’s your laugh, which I could listen to all day……”

During Casa Amor, the couple encountered various roadblocks as Liam got to know new girl Lillie Haynes.

Millie, on the other hand, chose to forgive them, and their friendship has since grown stronger.