Miley Cyrus Reacts to Britney Spears Revealing She Was Locked Inside Bathroom

On Tuesday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to reveal that she was stuck inside a restroom at 2 a.m. before security helped her escape.

The 39-year-old pop artist documented the tense ordeal with a snapshot of a door that appeared to be her restroom door. She continued to explain, “At 2 a.m., I decided to take a bath!!!!” “I purchased a new scented lotion from Victoria’s Secret that I wanted to try because it helps me sleep better!!!!”

“I went to the bathroom and glanced at my leftover coffee from earlier in the morning and exclaimed “gross” but didn’t throw it away, and then I went looking for my face wash but couldn’t find it anywhere!!!!” she continued.

Spears went on to say that she was “caught up” in her thoughts and continued seeking for the face wash for another 15 minutes before realizing it had to be kept in a different bathroom. She realized the door was locked as soon as she tried to leave the bathroom.

The singer stated that her partner, Sam Asghari, was sleeping at the time of the occurrence and that he “doesn’t wake up even if there are earthquakes.” The singer, on the other hand, revealed that after she shouted many times, he awoke and attempted to assist her in escaping.

She added in the post, “He tried to do his thing by opening the door with a PEN.” “So I took out my phone and dialed security to request that the door be opened.” The singer said she cleaned the restroom while waiting for over 20 minutes inside.

She detailed her thought process at the time, saying, “I was thinking about having a shower or something, but then I saw it… the door.” “I just stared at it for the first time, yearning for it to open… would my eyes deceive me and make it happen faster??? My eyes widened, and the door became more distinct… larger… I could see it clearly and brightly… Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please

“The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there,” Spears continued. I began to feel foggy, so I drank it… I felt revitalized and began speaking again!!!” Finally, security arrived, and the door was “finally opened,” according to the singer.

“They Free’d Britney for real!” Miley Cyrus commented in the comments section.

Many. Brief News from Washington Newsday.