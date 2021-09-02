Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj will appear on Elton John’s upcoming album “Lockdown Sessions.”

Next month, Elton John will release a new album. It will feature Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and other renowned musicians who have worked with the legendary musician since March 2020.

The Lockdown Sessions, which will be released on October 22, has a long list of artists John met on his Apple Music show “Rocket Hour.” According to Rolling Stone, the festival’s lineup also includes Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder, Charlie Puth, Gorillaz, Stevie Nicks, Young Thug, WATT, Stevie Wonder, and Yo-Yo Ma.

John’s duet with Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” is the album’s lead single.

The music video for the song was released on YouTube on August 13 and has already received more than 8 million views.

According to Rolling Stone, the song incorporates parts from John’s classics such as “Sacrifice,” “Rocket Man,” “Where’s the Shoorah,” and “Kiss the Bride.”

In a statement cited by Entertainment Tonight, John added, “The last thing I expected to accomplish under lockdown was produce an album.” “However, as the pandemic progressed, one-off ventures continued to emerge. Some of the recording sessions had to be done via Zoom, which I’d never done before. Some of the sessions were taped under extremely strict safety conditions, such as collaborating with another artist but being separated by glass screens.”

“However, every tune I worked on was incredibly exciting and diversified, material that was absolutely different from anything I was known for, things that took me out of my comfort zone and into completely new territory,” he continued. “And I realized that working like way reminded me of something very familiar. In the late 1960s, when I first started my career, I worked as a session musician. Working with several artists during lockdown brought this to mind. I’d returned to my roots as a studio musician. And it was still a lot of fun.”

John was halfway through his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour when the epidemic struck last year. Unfortunately, he had to cancel the rest of his scheduled performances. On September 28, he will resume his tour at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Meanwhile, his North American gigs will begin on January 19, 2022, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

During his quarantine, he was offered the chance to work with a number of artists he had met through “Rocket Hour.”

This helped pave the path for “The.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.