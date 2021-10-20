Mila Kunis reveals that Ashton Kutcher disagreed with her daughter’s advice.

One piece of advise given to their daughter by Ashton Kutcher’s wife Mila Kunis did not go over well with Ashton Kutcher.

On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s” “Mom Confessions” episode, which was released on YouTube Tuesday, the “Bad Moms” star, 38, reflected on her memorable parenting moments. Kunis acknowledged her “worst parenting blunder” while raising her two children with Kutcher: daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 4, in the video.

Kunis smiled before beginning the story, saying she knew it would “get me in trouble.” The actress then related how her kid approached her and Kutcher after being pushed at preschool by an unfriendly classmate.

When Wyatt brought up the argument, Kunis “instinctively” asked her daughter if she’d shoved her classmate back. The “Black Swan” actress quickly discovered, however, that her husband did not agree with the counsel she provided Wyatt.

“And my daughter is like, ‘No!'” says the mother. Kunis recalled something. “‘Push her back the next time,’ I said. ‘No, thank you,’ you reply as you push her back and walk away.’ When I turned back, I saw Ashton’s face, and he said, “No!”” She went on to say, “‘Don’t push ’em off a ladder, swing, or slide, but on the ground, even Stephen?’ I was saying. You’re the one who pushes them back.’ That, in my opinion, is a parenting fail.” Kunis issued a warning to would-be parents during the same program. “Kids are like terrorists,” the “That ’70s Show” veteran insisted, and encouraged soon-to-be parents to “never bargain with them” since “it would go nowhere.” In July, Kunis and Kutcher made waves when they disclosed their family’s bathing habits during an interview on “Armchair Expert,” a podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. Kunis admitted that she and her husband don’t wash their children every day, and her husband added, “Clean them if you can see dirt on them. Otherwise, it’s pointless.” Shepard revealed that he and his wife, Kristen Bell, used to bathe their children every night before bed, but that they stopped doing so as they became older. On “The View,” the “Frozen” actress even revealed that they wait for “the stink” to inform them when it’s time to bathe their kids.

Their bathing confessions triggered a conversation that included social media users as well as celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal and Dwayne Johnson.

When Kunis appeared on “Ellen,” she addressed the outcry sparked by their remarks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.