Mila Kunis Net Worth: Ashton Kutcher’s Wife Earns $225,000 Per Episode On “Family Guy” Mila Kunis Net Worth: Ashton Kutcher’s Wife Earns $225,000 Per Episode On “Family Guy”

Mila Kunis Net Worth: Ashton Kutcher's Wife Earns $225,000 Per Episode On "Family Guy"

Mila Kunis has been one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses since her breakout role on “That ’70s Show” in 1998. While she has starred in a number of big office hits, she is perhaps best recognized for her part as Meg Griffin on “Family Guy,” a position that has earned her millions.

While Kunis was not the first to play Meg — she took over for Lacey Chabert after the first season — she has been the longest to voice the adolescent who has become the Griffin family’s punching bag. According to The Things, Kunis was hired in 2000 with a salary of $15,000 per episode, but after the show’s success, she and the rest of the voice cast were able to negotiate a raise with studio 20th Century Fox Television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kunis, along with other cast members Alex Borstein, Seth Green, and Mike Henry, was earning up to $225,000 each episode of “Family Guy” by 2014.

Kunis would earn $4.5 million each year from this. Since the deal was inked, the actress has earned a total of $36 million for portraying Meg on “Family Guy” over the course of eight seasons.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Ukrainian-born actress is worth $75 million now.

Kunis began landing movie parts while playing Meg on “Family Guy” and Jackie Burkhart on “That ’70s Show,” including “Get Over It” starring Kirsten Dunst. She didn’t have much success in the movies until she landed a role in 2008’s “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” which grossed more than $105 million worldwide.

In 2010, she co-starred with Natalie Portman in the critically acclaimed film “Black Swan.” The film received five Academy Award nominations and grossed $329 million worldwide.

Kunis went on to star in a streak of box office hits after “Black Swan,” including “Friends With Benefits” ($150 million) in 2011, “Ted” ($549 million) in 2012, and “Oz the Great and Powerful” ($493 million) in 2013.

Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher, who played her love interest in “That ’70s Show,” are living large when it comes to real estate.

Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher, who played her love interest in "That '70s Show," are living large when it comes to real estate.

According to Architectural Digest, the pair lives in a six-acre Los Angeles farmhouse with reclaimed wood, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a freestanding BBQ pavilion by the pool that is fully powered by photovoltaics (solar energy). Kutcher had throne-style seats commissioned in India, as well as a lavish 10-foot crystal chandelier that hangs.