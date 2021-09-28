Mila Kunis Irked On The Ellen DeGeneres Show While Defending Her Bathing Habits: ‘It’s So Dumb,’ says the narrator.

During her appearance on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week, Mila Kunis became irritated while defending her prior statements about her family’s bathing habits.

Kunis received backlash this summer after revealing that she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, do not bathe their children on a daily basis.

During a podcast interview with Dax Shephard this summer, the 38-year-old actress admitted that she didn’t wash her children Wyatt, 6, and Dmitri, 4, on a daily basis. They don’t bathe them until they “notice filth on them,” according to Ashton.

During her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the host told Kunis that “a lot of people are talking” about her and Kutcher’s bathing statements from last summer, and a visibly irritated Kunis grumbled and said, “It’s so silly.”

She quickly followed up by saying, “We bathe our pets.” Is that enough to make people happy?”

“Fact, yes,” Kunis said when DeGeneres questioned if they bathe their pets more often than their children. “I’m aware that this was blown… oy, yoi, yoi, then we all started chatting about how we don’t bathe our kids or ourselves very often. I shower every day, however I don’t wash my hair on a daily basis. “I mean, I don’t think that’s necessary,” she continued.

The actress went on to say that her intention is to bathe their children every day, but that things don’t always go as planned. “Every day, I get up and think to myself, ‘Today, I’m going to shower my kids.’ Then it was bedtime, and I neglected to feed them.”

After Kunis and Kutcher’s bathing practices became viral, she mocked other celebrities who had added to the conversation, particularly Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who said that he bathes three times a day.

“However, it appears that The Rock showers, so congrats, The Rock. “You Shower,” Kunis responded, sarcastically throwing her hands in the air.

“Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler,” Kunis replied when pressed for further information about their bathing routines. It’s called COVID. Who was the last person to shower in COVID? We didn’t even get out of the home. Who gives a damn?”