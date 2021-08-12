Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Laugh At Themselves After Bathing Remarks [VIDEO].

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have returned to the bathing debate that they started in the first place.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor shared a hilarious chat he had with his wife on Instagram. The couple, who stirred outrage when they stated they don’t wash their children or themselves very often, posted a video from their bathroom.

Kutcher playfully asks the 37-year-old actress what she’s doing to the youngsters in the video.

He asked Kunis, “Are you putting water on the kids?” “Are you attempting to liquefy them?” Is it your intention to harm them with water?”

While covering her face behind a towel, Kunis couldn’t help but chuckle at Kutcher’s words. “This is ridiculous,” Kutcher said as he turned the camera toward him. What exactly is going on? We’re giving our kids a bath.”

When the actor returned the camera to Kunis, she laughed and said, “That’s like the fourth time this week.” This week, I’ve done it four times. It’s excessive.”

“Their body oils will be obliterated. What exactly are you attempting to accomplish?” Kutcher added, playfully.

“This bathing craze has gotten out of hand. Kutcher wrote, “#KutcherBathroomTalks.”

It all started in July, when the couple said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that they don’t bathe their children until they “saw the filth on them.”

“I didn’t have hot water as a kid, so I didn’t shower very often,” Kunis explained. “I only wash my armpits and crotch on a daily basis,” Kutcher continued. I acquired a bar of Lever 2000 that consistently delivers.”

It came out that they weren’t the only pair in show business who felt this way. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard also come forward to admit that they don’t bathe their children on a regular basis. Jake Gyllenhaal, star of “Brokeback Mountain,” admitted last week that he isn’t a big lover of showering on a daily basis.

When other celebrities joined the bathing debate, it became a significant talking subject.

In a recent interview, Jason Mamoa told his fans that he showers every day.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted that he bathes three times a day in response to a fan’s concern regarding his cleanliness.