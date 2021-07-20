Mikey’s Beloved Moped (‘Tokyo Revengers’ Episode 16 Spoilers)

After agreeing to assassinate Mikey, Baji Keisuke becomes an official member of Valhalla. Takemichi attempts but fails to persuade Baji. He also encounters Hanemiya Kazutora, Toman’s sixth founding member, who is now a Valhalla member.

Episode 16 of “Tokyo Revengers” will dive deeper into Toman’s early days.

The narrative and spoiler stills for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 16, titled “Once Upon a Time,” have been revealed on the official website.

According to the synopsis, Baji will retell an old incident involving Mikey and his motorcycle. In Yokohama, Mikey, Draken, Kazutora, Baji, Mitsuya, and Pah-chin are riding their motorcycles.

They are, however, moving slowly due to Mikey’s ancient bike, a CB250T. The bike has a 50cc engine and is classified as a moped. Later, in Yokohama, Mikey and the others are confronted by a local biker gang.

Mikey’s bike is threatened to be destroyed by the gang members. He does, however, warn them that if they touch his moped, he would murder them all.

Takemichi was visibly taken aback by Mikey’s decision in the previous episode, when Kisaki Tetta was named the new Third Division Captain.

Takemichi punched Kisaki, and the latter had to pay a high price as a result of his conduct. Takemichi was attacked by Baji when he appeared. Baji also revealed that he was leaving Toman and joining the Valhalla gang.

Mikey later begged Takemichi to return Baji to Toman. Takemichi promised to resurrect Mikey’s companion.

Takemichi was just thinking about how to keep the commitment in school. Suddenly, Akkun appeared in the class, and Takemichi was meeting him for the first time since he killed Hinata in the future timeline.

He was congratulated by Akkun, Makoto, Yamagishi, and Takuya on joining Toman. Takemichi told Akkun everything, and Akkun told him about the gangs’ inner workings.

