Mike Tyson Will Make His Bollywood Debut In Director Karan Johar’s Film “Liger.”

Mike Tyson, a former professional boxer, is poised to make his Bollywood debut in director Karan Johar’s next film “Liger.”

The 49-year-old filmmaker shared a video of Tyson and actor Vijay Deverakonda, who will play the lead role, on Twitter on Monday.

Several photographs of Tyson, 55, were featured in the one-minute film, which also included a running analysis of his matches. Tyson and Deverakonda’s half faces could be seen together at the end of the footage, with the movie’s title showing on the screen.

“The king of the ring will be seen on the huge screens of Indian film for the first time!” In the caption, Johar wrote: “Welcome to the #LIGER team, @MikeTyson! #NamasteTyson boxing glove.”

“Get the Fireworks ready 2022!” commented Deverakonda, 32, beside a photo of his and Tyson’s half-faced poster.

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

“I want to rejoice and enjoy fireworks with my dream love, with u my #LIGER #ROWDY VJ @thedeverakonda #DVS,” one of the admirers tweeted. My #HoneyBee, I’ve been waiting for you for a long time.”

Another admirer expressed his displeasure with the star’s participation in a Bollywood film, saying, “Better stop..let that legend spend his life calmly than act on movies where rationality is not a consent as the hero is always given the highest priority.”

Puri Jagannadh directed and wrote the sports action film “Liger.” Under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banner, Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Jagannadh act as producers.

In addition to Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, and Makarand Deshpande, the film stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, and Makarand Deshpande. Tyson’s sequences will be recorded in Las Vegas, according to Jagannadh of the International Business Times. The action film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, among other Indian languages.

Tyson’s next project after “Liger” is the action thriller “Vendetta,” which is currently in post-production. The film stars Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, and Clive Standen and is directed by Jared Cohn.

He’ll also appear in the next film “Soul Business,” which is now in pre-production.