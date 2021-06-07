Mike Tyson and Zab Judah weigh in on the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

The 6th of June has here, and Floyd Mayweather will face Logan Paul in the ring for the first time. An undefeated boxing champion will face a YouTube superstar in what is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining events of 2021. Fans are hedging their bets on who they think will win this exhibition match, despite the fact that both candidates have been training hard. Champion Mike Tyson and Zab Judah, on the other hand, gave their thoughts on the match-up.

Mike Tyson believes Mayweather vs. Logan will be a great fight. Paul is a good boxer, but…

Mike Tyson, who is known for extolling the virtues of his sport, believes that the bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather is a wonderful approach to promote professional boxing. Iron is a metal. Mike reviewed celebrity boxing contests with Mario Lopez on his Hotboxin’ With Mike podcast.

He contrasted YouTubers like the Paul brothers’ viewership to the audience for his fights, noting that the web stars generate upwards of 700 million views. Tyson estimated that he received 70-80 million views. The celebrity boxing contests were hailed by him and Lopez as “entertaining,” “like watching a movie.”

Paul makes it simple for others to want to kill him, according to Tyson, because he and his brother talk trash and are specialists at antagonizing others.

However, Tyson told Reuters that he believes Mayweather would win this exhibition bout. He laughed as he stated, “Floyd is going to kill this guy.” “Floyd is always in shape because he goes to the gym. He’ll have a great time winning this money.”

Is it possible to beat @FloydMayweather at his own game?

Anything can happen at any time.

TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET on SHO PPV, watch #MayweatherPaul: https://t.co/rsGCz1oyRA 1CEVSnyMnF (https://twitter.com/1CEVSnyMnF)

June 6, 2021 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing)

Floyd Mayweather responds to Logan Paul’s threat to whoop him on YouTube.

Zab Judah decided without picking a winner.

Former welterweight champion Zab Judah has battled Mayweather in the ring in the past and knows how he gets down. But… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.