Mike Tindall jokes that the Royal Family wants to punch Prince Harry for his recent behavior.

In a recent address at an event, Mike Tindall made a lighthearted remark about his cousin-in-law, Prince Harry.

Tindall spoke at the London event A Question of Sport Live on Tuesday. After the Duke of Sussex’s previous antics, he joked that the royal family wanted to throw a few punches at him.

Tindall’s statement came months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a shocking interview to Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special in March. During their conversation, Prince Harry made a number of charges against the royal family, including being cut off financially following the Brexit vote and having to deal with a member who supposedly expressed concern over his son’s skin tone.

“At Balmoral, the family is now having the same conversation,” he said, according to Daily Mail Diary editor Richard Eden, before adding, “Except the Queen has taken away his security.”

Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, Prince Harry’s cousin, also described a previous “attack” between him and Prince Harry. It occurred while they were in Sydney celebrating England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup victory. The event was attended by Prince Harry. Tindall and his then-teammate Iain Balshaw decided it would be fun to see how responsive Prince Harry’s bodyguards were, so they threw some punches at him, and the duke’s security pinned them to the ground in a matter of seconds.

The assault has never been mentioned before by the former English rugby union player. Last year, he hinted at it when he went on a podcast with England’s James Haskell to discuss how he would be portrayed on “The Crown.”

“If it was there, that had to be the primary incident – the full Harry slap,” Tindall added. “They’re completely unaware of it. Haskell chimed in, “Now you’ve revealed that.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just returned from a trip to New York City to attend Global Live Citizen. Their excursion was eerily similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2014 trip to New York. The Sussexes, on the other hand, had a different reaction from the British tabloids. The British press chastised Prince Harry and Markle for the same reason they praised the Cambridges, according to Insider.

Markle’s anonymous friend told Harper’s Bazaar’s Omid Scobie that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer bothered by the British tabloids’ criticisms.

The unidentified person stated, “The tabloids will do what the tabloids do.” “Now the only difference is that. Brief News from Washington Newsday.