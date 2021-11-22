Mike Tindall Discusses His Marriage Problems With Wife Zara: It Isn’t Always ‘Roses And Rainbows.’

Mike Tindall is opening out about the ups and downs of his marriage to Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter.

The 43-year-old former rugby player expressed his willingness to renew his wedding vows with the 40-year-old Olympian during an appearance on the British show “Loose Women,” which was renamed “Loose Men” in honor of International Men’s Day Friday.

Mike added that this was partly due to everything he and Zara have gone through since their July 2011 wedding, which included the birth of their three children, Mia, 7, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 7 months.

Mike was cited in Us Weekly as saying, “A marriage or long-term relationship can’t always be daisies and rainbows.”

“Having children is a big shock to your system, a transformation you’ve never experienced, and there will be some rocky roads,” he concluded. “Things will be thrown at you that will put both of you to the test, and that will put your relationship to the test. The truth is, no one is correct and no one is incorrect. It’s something you’ll have to work through together.” Regardless, Mike revealed that whenever they quarrel, his wife “stays angry,” whereas his experience as an England rugby player has taught him to move on and say, “Shall we have a hug?” once the dust has settled.

Following in the footsteps of fellow royal mental health champions Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, the former Gloucester Rugby player attended the British daytime TV show to highlight common mental health challenges.

Prior to his appearance on the show, he shared why he was delighted to be a part of the “Loose Men” episode on Instagram. Mike said he wanted to appear on the show to discuss some key topics and misunderstandings that guys face, such as the need of opening up to someone when one is hurting.

“Everyone expects that as rugby players, we just get on with it, but that doesn’t always work, and we all need to talk about it. This is a fantastic opportunity to do so “In the caption, he wrote:

Mike and Zara began dating in 2003 and married seven years later. The daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips had her first child with Mike nearly three years after their romantic wedding in Scotland in 2011.

