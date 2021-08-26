Mike Richards Will Remain As Executive Producer On ‘Jeopardy’ After Stepping Down As Host: Report.

According to a claim, Mike Richards is still involved with “Jeopardy!” despite stepping down as host.

After receiving widespread outcry over improper comments he made on a podcast he hosted years ago, Richards announced his departure as host of “Jeopardy!” last week. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 46-year-old will continue to function as executive producer of the game show and will undergo sensitivity training.

Despite the unfavorable news surrounding his issues, Sony’s senior TV executive, Ravi Ahuja, allegedly told “Jeopardy!” colleagues on Monday that the network supports Richards sticking on “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” According to The New York Times, they also applauded Richards for his willingness to stand down as host immediately after he was named as the successor to the late Alex Trebek, who had been at the helm for over four decades before his death last year.

According to the report, Richards has agreed to undertake sensitivity training. Behind the scenes, a seasoned Sony legal affairs officer, who has not been named, is said to be in charge of managing his obligations.

Prior to his departure as presenter of the show, Richards apologized for insulting remarks he made regarding women, Jews, and persons with mental illnesses while hosting the podcast “The Randumb Show” from 2013 to 2014. The Ringer uncovered the problematic remarks.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Richards stated, “It’s humbling to confront a really embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago.” “With hindsight, there is no explanation for the words I made on this podcast, and I apologize deeply.”

Two unidentified people told The New York Times last week that “frustrations erupted in an emotional meeting on Thursday, where crew members informed Mr. Richards his prior behavior had jeopardized the show’s image.” Richards announced his departure from the show the next day.

In a memo to workers obtained by Entertainment Weekly, he said, “It bothers me that these past instances and statements have put such a shadow over ‘Jeopardy,’ as we strive to start a new chapter.” “It has become evident over the last several days that continuing as host would be too much of a distraction for our viewers and not the best choice for the show. As a result, I’ll be stepping down as host immediately. As a result, today’s manufacturing will be canceled.”

Richards will still make an appearance in the first film. Brief News from Washington Newsday.