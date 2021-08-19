Mike Richards, host of the game show “Jeopardy,” apologizes for previous sexist remarks, saying, “I am deeply sorry.”

Mike Richards, the new host of “Jeopardy!” says he’s “truly apologetic” for making improper comments on a podcast years ago.

Richards, who takes over for the late Alex Trebek, issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday apologizing for insulting statements he made about women, Jews, persons with mental problems, and others while hosting the podcast “The Randumb Show” from 2013 to 2014.

In a statement to EW, Richards stated, “It’s humbling to confront a really embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago.” “With hindsight, there is no explanation for the words I made on this podcast, and I apologize deeply.”

The podcast was supposed to be “a series of irreverent chats between longstanding friends who had a history of kidding about,” he continued. He then admitted that his “attempts to be amusing and provocative were not acceptable” and that the episodes were erased.

“I have considerable and important obligations as a role model today as a father, husband, and public figure who talks to many people through my work on television, and I aim to live up to them,” he continued.

Richards taped 41 episodes of the podcast while working as a co-executive producer on "The Price Is Right," a job he held before moving to "Jeopardy!"

According to The Ringer, Richards claimed in one episode that one-piece bathing costumes made women seem “frumpy and overweight.”

He’s also said to have questioned a female co-host if she’d ever taken a “naked photo” of herself. “What does that mean?” he asked when she stated she had taken “cute images of herself.” “Do you like booby traps?”

Richards also told The Ringer about a former “Price Is Right” staffer who liked to bake, stating, “We said we were going to have to saw her out of her room because she was going to be so huge that she wouldn’t be able to fit out the door.”

According to the publication, Richards allegedly called his female aide a “booth ho” in reference to her previous work as a model at CES, and used degrading slurs for little people and those with mental problems.

Richards previously apologized when details of his alleged treatment of a “Price Is Right” model surfaced in a discrimination case.

Brandi Cochran, a model, has filed a lawsuit.