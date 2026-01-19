Mike Flanagan’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot Sets 2027 Release Date

Mike Flanagan’s much-anticipated take on the iconic horror franchise “The Exorcist” has now set a firm release date for March 12, 2027, via Universal Pictures. The film, which has been the subject of much speculation, was originally slated for a March 2026 release, but delays due to Flanagan’s involvement in the remake of “Carrie” pushed the timeline back by a year.

According to reports, the new installment is expected to carry the working title “Exorcist: Martyrs.” Flanagan, known for his successful ventures into horror with projects like “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Doctor Sleep,” promises a “radical new take” on the long-running franchise. The film will star Scarlett Johansson and breakout talent Jacobi Jupe, who gained attention for his role in the acclaimed series “Hamnet.” With production slated to begin on February 23, 2026, excitement is building around the casting choices and the fresh direction Flanagan plans to take the iconic story.

Universal and Blumhouse’s High Hopes for the Franchise

Flanagan, who has reportedly been granted “total creative freedom” on this project, is under pressure to revive the “Exorcist” brand. After the lukewarm reception to the 2023 installment directed by David Gordon Green, Universal and Blumhouse are hoping that Flanagan’s vision will breathe new life into the franchise. Fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see how the filmmaker will approach the material, especially given his previous success with reimagining Stephen King’s works.

Although details on the film’s director of photography (DP) remain unconfirmed, there’s speculation that Michael Fimognari, known for his work on “Oculus” and “Doctor Sleep,” may join Flanagan again to create the haunting visual tone the film demands. As production begins in February, the horror world eagerly watches to see if Flanagan’s version can return “The Exorcist” to its legendary status.