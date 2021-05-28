Mike, aka ‘The Situation,’ Romeo Reign, Sorrentino’s Son: What Baby Sitch’s Name Means

The arrival of “Big Daddy Sitch” has been confirmed.

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation This week, Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their first child into the world. Discover the meaning of their son’s name, Romeo Reign Sorrentino.

Fans of the TV show ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ guessed Romeo Reign Sorrentino’s name.

Many people were overjoyed to learn of Lauren’s pregnancy at the end of 2020, following her miscarriage in 2019. Fans have been speculating on what Mike and Lauren might name their son since they announced the news. When the couple said they wouldn’t reveal their son’s name until he was born, fans were understandably excited.

Fans speculated that the baby’s name will begin with a “R” after Lauren posted a photo on Instagram wearing a necklace with the letter “R.” Roman was one of the first names that came to mind for fans.

A admirer speculated, “It’s totally Roman.” “It implies strong, according to Mike. I was thinking it was Leo or something, but Roman is perfect for them and a very nice name.” The real name of Baby Sorrentino was also suggested, but it wasn’t the most popular among fans.

Romeo Reign translates to “Roman Ruler.”

Thanks to Romeo and Juliet, Romeo is one of Shakespeare’s most well-known names. Romeo is a name that means “pilgrim to Rome” or “Roman,” according to Nameberry. When some fans spotted Lauren wearing a “R” necklace, they assumed Mike and Lauren were going with this name.

Reign is Roman’s middle name, and it signifies “rule” or “sovereignty.” In November 2020, the couple was considering three names. Romeo Reign was one of them.

"We have three identities, and I believe we will release one of them once…