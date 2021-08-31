Micky Mellon responds to Tranmere Rovers’ signing of former Sheffield United midfielder Micky Mellon.

Mark Duffy, according to Micky Mellon, will be a “great addition” to his team.

Rovers signed Duffy, who earned two promotions with Sheffield United, on a permanent contract until January 2022, on a deadline day deal.

Duffy has been training with Tranmere during the summer, and Mellon is happy to have him join him at Prenton Park.

“Mark has been exercising with us and has gotten himself into extremely excellent shape,” Mellon remarked. He is in outstanding physical condition, a gifted footballer, and a valuable asset to the team.

“He exudes quality and refinement. Because he is so good on the ball, he can keep the ball and allow his teammates to move into more dangerous positions.

“Mark’s will to win and perform well is unrivaled. He’s a fantastic professional, and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“Mark brings a lot of great attributes to our culture; he is a consummate professional who is constantly demanding quality. He is desperate to play for Tranmere Rovers and put in a good performance for the club.”