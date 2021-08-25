Mick Jagger’s Net Worth Will Astound You; The Rolling Stones Singer Is Among The Wealthiest Rockers On The Planet.

Mick Jagger is the main singer of the Rolling Stones and one of the band’s founding members. The musician has amassed a sizable net worth as a result of his success in the music industry, making him one of the wealthiest rockers in history.

The band earned worldwide fame over the course of their six-decade career thanks to classic songs including “It’s All Over Now,” “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll,” and “Beast of Burden.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jagger’s popularity and participation in the Rolling Stones have earned him a net worth of $500 million.

The band has sold over 200 million records globally, and each time they go on tour, they earn a substantial sum. When the Rolling Stones go on tour, they are one of the highest-grossing musical groups in the world. The band’s 2018 tour, for example, saw them perform 14 performances and earn $117 million.

Music legends such as Jon Bon Jovi, Gene Simmons, Elton John, and Paul McCartney have joined Jagger on the list of the top 50 richest rock stars. He is ranked seventh, only after Keith Richards, who is also a Rolling Stones co-founder.

Despite their success since their inception in 1962, the band has only received three Grammy Awards and has had a total of 12 Grammy nominations. In 1986, the Rolling Stones received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy. According to Fox Business, the group was later given their first Grammy in 1994 for their song “Love Is Strong.”

The band is still performing live, but their No Filter 2020 Tour, which was supposed to take place in North American stadiums from May through July of last year, was canceled owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the failures, Forbes reports that the Rolling Stones made $178 million in the previous year after performing 16 performances.

Charlie Watts, the band’s drummer, died on August 24th at the age of 80, making him one of the band’s original members.

According to reports, the musician died in a London hospital surrounded by his family. While the talented drummer could not equal his comrades’ celebrity, he was wealthy enough to amass a net worth of $250 million before to his death.