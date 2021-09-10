Michelle Williams’ NFL season-opening performance has fans hoping for a reunion with the cast of “Destiny’s Child.”

Following Michelle Williams’ singing of the National Anthem at the National Football League (NFL) season opening on Sept. 9, fans of “Destiny’s Child” are even more excited for a reunion.

The NFL’s 2021 regular season got underway on Thursday, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While the game itself was enough to send fans into a frenzy, it was Williams’ rendition of the National Anthem that garnered the most attention, with the video of her incredible performance going viral on social media.

Shortly after the season premiere, clips of her performance went viral online, with fans and celebrities complimenting her for her incredible voice. Chad Johnson, a former standout wide receiver, couldn’t help but congratulate Williams, tweeting, “Michelle crushed the National Anthem.”

The performance was also praised by Bill O’Reilly, who described it as “amazing.” He tweeted, “Excellent performance of the National Anthem by Michelle Williams in Tampa.” “Inspiring. That’s fantastic!”

Not only did the performance leave celebrities speechless, but it also left fans begging for a “Destiny’s Child” reunion. One fan said, “I need a Destiny’s Child reunion.” Another wrote, “Uhm, can we petition for a Destiny’s Child reunion?”

“Michelle Williams’ performance of this anthem heralds the start of a Destiny’s Child reunion. Another fan responded, “Remember what I said,” before adding, “#NFL.”

Williams stated in her new book, “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life – And Can Save Yours,” that she would love to reunite with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland and collaborate on new music.

She added, “Now, I would be lying if I claimed I didn’t wish we weren’t still together.” “I’m not sure I want to do another 60-city tour,” she says. You get it? We’re not 25 anymore. However, I’m just going to throw this out there: B If you’re reading this, Kelly, we could always make a short record and go on a tiny tour. It’s all on me, Popeyes!”