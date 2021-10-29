Michelle Obama on her guest appearance on ‘Black-ish’: ‘It Was Such A Thrill.’

Michelle Obama will be one of the A-list guest stars participating in the final season of “Black-ish,” which will air next year.

The ABC comedy announced Thursday on Twitter that the former first lady will appear in the eighth and final season of “Black-ish.” The official account of the series claimed they are “proud to have pioneer [Michelle Obama] join us as an upcoming guest star,” and shared a photo of the cast with Barack Obama’s wife. Fans were startled yet pleased to see the episode in which Obama will be featured, and the post was instantly welcomed with a flurry of favorable replies.

“The best is ‘Black-ish.'” Those gifted young actors/human beings have truly evolved and grown into beautiful actors/human beings. Excellent writing. “Wonderful show,” one person wrote.

Another person remarked, “Now THAT is what makes a great show in its last season fantastic.”

Obama also tweeted about the post, expressing her enthusiasm for the audience to see the episode she taped with the cast.

“I’ve always admired @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was a dream come true to be a part of one episode.” She wrote, “I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

This would not be Obama’s first appearance on a comedy show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hillary made a guest appearance in the season finale of “Parks and Recreation” while her husband was still president.

Obama isn’t the first politician to appear in the show; previous guests include Stacey Abrams, Eric Garcetti, and former Obama aide David Axelrod.

As seen in the Johnson family’s discussions about the Obamas in earlier parts, “Black-ish,” which was renewed for its final season in May, has always displayed its admiration for the former first couple.

According to Collider, Anthony Anderson’s character Andre “Dre” Johnson delivered a spectacular monologue about the emotions he felt when witnessing the previous president walk alongside a limousine during his inauguration in the Season 2 episode “Hope.”

Season 8 of “Black-ish” is set to premiere in 2022. Obama’s appearance in the episode is yet to be announced.