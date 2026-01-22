Michelle Obama and Alex Cooper Focus on Empowerment in Podcast Interview

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took a different direction during her January 21, 2026, appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, shifting away from the show’s typical boundary-pushing themes to address more serious issues affecting young women today. In a conversation with host Alex Cooper, Obama shared candid reflections on her experiences with double standards, aging, and societal expectations, offering valuable advice for the next generation.

A Conversation Centered on Women’s Empowerment

Rather than delve into the podcast’s signature topics of sex and relationships, Cooper and Obama intentionally focused on topics that resonated deeply with women, particularly young girls grappling with public scrutiny and societal pressures. Cooper explained that this decision was to create space for more meaningful dialogue. “We want to have important conversations relevant to young women and girls worldwide,” Cooper said. Obama, embracing the tone, agreed, remarking that this conversation would be about “what it means to be a woman and how to thrive in a world that often undervalues us.”

Much of the conversation centered on Obama’s newly released book, The Look, which goes beyond fashion to explore values such as confidence-building and uplifting women. Obama reflected on the overwhelming societal focus on women’s appearance, recalling how she was often reduced to discussions about her arms and hair rather than her educational background or professional achievements. “It started with appearance, and it got worse as we got better,” Obama said, critiquing the media’s treatment of women in public life.

The interview also highlighted Obama’s insights into the challenges women face, including the double standards that permeate public life. She shared how the focus on her physical appearance during her time in the White House was not applied to her husband, Barack Obama. Yet, rather than shy away from this scrutiny, she offered a strategy to leverage society’s fascination with women’s looks for greater impact. “If you can’t beat them, work their fascination to your advantage,” she advised.

On Aging, Social Media, and Navigating Professional Life

Another major theme was the complexities of aging as a woman in the public eye. Obama spoke frankly about how men often gain respect as they grow older, while women face societal pressure to remain youthful. “Men get older and wiser and esteemed, right? Women, we just get old,” she said, adding that her 60s were the best time of her life. She emphasized the importance of celebrating older women’s wisdom and urged young women to seek guidance from elders.

The interview also tackled the issue of social media and its role in perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards. Obama warned that the rise of social media has contributed to increased depression and insecurity, particularly among women, and called for more regulation and collective action from parents and communities. She also pointed out the damaging role women can play in perpetuating these standards against each other online, encouraging young women to prioritize real friendships and supportive communities.

Obama’s advice for young women was clear: avoid the trap of perfectionism and prioritize personal fulfillment. “Can you have it all? Yes. Not at the same time,” she said, offering a balanced approach to navigating life’s various demands. She reflected on the compromises women often make in the workplace but stressed the importance of maintaining personal integrity, especially when it comes to self-preservation.

The episode was a departure from the typical sensationalism expected from a podcast known for its candid talk about sex and relationships. Instead, Cooper and Obama chose to focus on substance, creating a powerful conversation that resonated with many listeners. In a media landscape saturated with viral content, their discussion about women’s resilience, self-worth, and navigating societal expectations offered a refreshing and timely message of hope and empowerment.