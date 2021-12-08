Michelle Heaton reveals powerful images from her fight with addiction.

Michelle Heaton, who starred in Liberty X, has opened up about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

The singer shared a series of photos of herself at her lowest point, coupled with a touching message to her fans, in which she detailed the consequences of her three-year booze and cocaine binge.

One image depicted her passing out in a car, while another depicted her with red, bloodshot, puffy eyes.

Stacey Solomon remembers her first meeting with fiancé Joe Swash.

She also posted a few photos from brighter times, including one of her and her family sharing a group hug.

Michelle posted a lengthy comment in which she praised the government’s efforts and intentions to combat addiction, saying: “I wanted to wait until I had all of the information before writing this, and I now have all of the details about the government’s plans to combat addiction.

“I applaud any government efforts to solve this issue, which impacts far too many families.”

Instagram

She went on to say: “Taking on the suppliers and assisting those who are addicted is incredible. I’m overjoyed to hear about the additional treatment facilities; they’re desperately needed. I’ll be honest, I didn’t have the money to get help; friends and relatives lent it to me, and I might not be here now if it hadn’t been for them, as I required therapy in a matter of days.” She went on to say that raising awareness about the disease is crucial, and that it doesn’t discriminate, since it may affect anyone.

According to the former popstar, she added a paragraph on her own personal experience, saying: “Michelle Heaton, 42, had a good background, didn’t grow up in poverty, and had no troubles with the middle class, and she never set out to be an addict. I had no idea what an addict was until I was on the verge of dying. I would not have stopped if you had issued a warning or called me up and penalized me when I was in the midst of my craziness.

“I got sober thanks to information, meetings, and the 12-step program! What’s more, guess what? It’s completely free! My current focus is giving back and assisting others in being sober and clean.” Celebrity. “The summary has come to an end.”