Michelle Branch Is Pregnant Again After a Miscarriage, and She Has Revealed Her Due Date.

Michelle Branch has revealed that she is expecting her third child, just over seven months after announcing that she had miscarried.

The singer of “All You Wanted” announced the good news on Instagram on Sunday. Branch announced that she and her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, are expecting their second child next year alongside photographs of freshly made scones with jam and clotted cream.

“You know you’re expecting when…” The photos were captioned by Branch. “I jumped out of bed this morning to see a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England, and I knew I had to get out of bed and prepare a batch myself. My hero (as usual) was @officerpatrickcarney, who went to the market in search of double cream.”

“Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! ),” she continued. Hello, anyone pregnant after a miscarriage?!) to announce that baby Carney will arrive in early 2022!”

Branch also added a photo of her and her husband’s son Rhys James Carney, who will turn three later this month, peering longingly at the oven, alongside photos of the scones prepared from a Nigella Lawson recipe.

With ex-husband Teddy Landau, Branch has a 16-year-old son named Owen.

Messages of congratulations from fans and famous friends flooded Branch’s inbox.

Juliette Lewis said, “Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Kimberly Perry wrote, “Congratulations,” with multiple red heart emojis.

“Eek!! I’m really happy for you! Sending lots of love and looking forward to meeting baby Carney!” Edei penned an essay. “All of the ‘buns are in the oven!” exclaims the narrator. Jennifer Nettles added her two cents.

“Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa I’m really happy for you!” [clapping hands emoji]Kate Voegele contributed to this article.

Branch uploaded a series of images with her husband, their 2-year-old baby Rhys, her teenage daughter Owen, and her sister on Instagram in December 2020. She explained how the year had affected her and mentioned that she had experienced a miscarriage in the caption.

“Just as we were rounding third and going for home (Is that a baseball metaphor?! ), She stated, “2020 was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t done yet.'” “December decided to send us out on a high note! No, not in the literal sense. Yesterday, a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville. To add insult to injury, I had my first miscarriage (ugh!). Motherf—-r!).”

Even though she had been crying and binge-eating Christmas cookies, the singer chose to put on lipstick and a dress. They sipped champagne and sung Christmas carols to celebrate, but she’s “limping to the finish line.” In the midst of her grief, Brief News from Washington Newsday.