Michael Owen has sent a warning to FSG on the new Mohamed Salah contract at Liverpool.

Michael Owen believes Mohamed Salah will extend his contract with Liverpool, but warns FSG against caving in to the Egyptian’s demands.

Salah scored the equalizer in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-2 triumph over AC Milan on Wednesday night, just a few days after scoring his 100th Premier League goal at the weekend.

The talks involving the 29-year-old are still underway, with Liverpool prioritizing offering their key players new contracts over the summer.

Former Reds striker Owen, on the other hand, believes that, while Salah has proven himself deserving of better terms, the club is doing the right thing by being harsh negotiators.

“I know everyone will say, ‘give him what he wants,’ but you don’t want your club to do that,” the ex-England striker stated.

“It’s necessary to have some organization. You suddenly have an issue if you pay him double what [Virgil] Van Dijk is on.

“At Arsenal, [Pierre-Emerick] Delaney… Aubameyang has just gotten what he wanted, and now look at him. He’s on whatever he’s on a week because it’s his last big contract, he’s not moving now, and he’s on whatever he’s on a week.

“It’s not as simple as that; I think you have to maintain a little bit of respect, as well as a nice parity inside the club.”

The key names who signed during the transfer window include Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho, as well as Van Dijk.

Salah’s agent created controversy last month when, with two years left on his current contract, he tweeted a not-so-cryptic tweet aimed at Liverpool’s owners FSG after the Egyptian forward scored his first goal of the season.

Rio Ferdinand, an ex-Manchester United centre-back, asked Owen why it had taken so long for the Reds to sign their leading goal scorer to a new contract during a debate on BT Sport.

Owen explained, “I would think that his [contract]is more convoluted than everyone else’s because he’s probably the biggest income.”

“It’s most likely his final major one [in his career].” That’s him nailing if he signs now.” The summary comes to a close. ”