Michael K. Williams Net Worth: Before His Death, the ‘NBA 2K21′ Actor Made a Fortune.

Michael K. Williams was an actor best known for his portrayal as Omar Little in HBO’s critically acclaimed show “The Wire.” On Monday, the television personality was discovered dead in his Brooklyn home. He was 54 years old at the time.

Williams had a long acting career, appearing in a number of TV shows and films, including “Boardwalk Empire,” “Law & Order,” and “The Sopranos.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has amassed a net worth of $5 million over the course of his nearly 30-year career.

The actor’s first official feature was the 1996 picture “Bullet,” in which he starred as High Top. In the years that followed, Williams continued to play largely thug-like characters in a variety of films and television shows. In the video game “NBA 2K21,” he also voiced the character Archie Baldwin.

He had a massive, recognizable scar on his face from a bar brawl in New York. Williams was enjoying his 25th birthday at a Queens club at the time when he decided to grab some fresh air. He then noticed a gang of unidentified males encircling two of his pals, who appeared to be about to be attacked. As the actor attempted to depart with his companions, one man pursued him. The man then cut Williams’ face with a razor from his lips, according to the New York Post.

The actor’s portrayal of Omar Little on “The Wire” was regarded as one of the show’s most iconic characters. According to the New York Times, Williams confessed he was “lost” in debt and continued to borrow money from his family to get by until being cast as the renowned character.

Williams’ death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose. The actor has already spoken up about his drug addiction. “It was about the second or third season of ‘The Wire.’ In a 2016 interview with NPR, the actor said of his addiction, “I was on drugs, and I was in danger of destroying everything that I had worked so hard for.”

Williams’ body was discovered by his nephew in the living room of his Brooklyn apartment at 2 p.m. “The family announces the demise of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams with great sadness. “They ask for… privacy while grieving this unfathomable loss,” a Williams spokeswoman said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.