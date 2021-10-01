Michael Jackson’s son praises BTS for honoring his father with songs like “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

Prince Michael Jackson, the late music superstar Michael Jackson’s son, praised the K-Pop boy band and global sensation BTS for paying homage to some of his father’s biggest hits in a subtle way.

Liam McEwan, a celebrity journalist, spoke with Prince on Thursday about his charitable work for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, and during one segment of the interview, he asked the late pop icon’s 24-year-old son about his thoughts on “Butter” and the dance moves of another BTS tune, “Dynamite.”

“Obviously, they’ve taken big influence from your father like ‘Dynamite,’ the choreography was very MJ influenced and…,” McEwan opened the conversation.

“When you see acts like them doing their own thing and tributing your dad in such a nice way but doing it in their own type of style, that must make you thrilled,” says one of their new songs, ‘Butter.’

Prince agreed with McEwan right away, saying, “Definitely.”

Their music has a way of transcending culture and such. They’re fascinating.” BTS is a “once-in-a-lifetime act,” he noted.

The young philanthropist also stated how BTS members pay tribute and attention to his father’s heritage through their songs, which he described as “gratifying” and “heartwarming.”

He also mentioned that, like his father, the Bangtan Boys are modern-day trend-setters.

“It’s also really amazing to see how my father was a trailblazer, and how they’re kind of carrying on those patterns while also adapting them to the present period and doing it their own way. It’s really nice to keep that creative flow going,” Prince remarked.

By the end of the discussion, McEwan observed, “It’s pretty cool, especially when they’re so dang talented.”

McEwan tweeted a clip from his conversation in which he discussed the elder Jackson’s influence on South Korean celebrities.

He captioned his tweet, “Michael Jackson’s son, Prince Michael, speaks about his father’s influence on @BTS twt.”

Prince was born Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children.

He claimed he had no idea how renowned his father was as a child, however he did wonder why people would follow them around when they went out. He stated he was 10 or 11 years old when he viewed a film of his father playing in front of a large crowd, with some people passing out.

It was his biggest “A-ha!” moment, according to Prince. Brief News from Washington Newsday.