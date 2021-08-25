Michael Jackson enraged Paul Anka over alleged “stolen tapes.”

Paul Anka stated that he was “beyond angry” with Michael Jackson after an alleged event in the early 1980s.

The 80-year-old singer of “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” said in a recent interview with Page Six that Jackson once stole a tape of a song they wrote together at Anka’s home studio.

When he met Jackson and his family in the 1970s in Las Vegas for Anka’s gigs, he said, “I got close to them.”

After the late singer expressed interest in appearing on his 1983 album “Walk a Fine Line,” Anka said that he and Jackson collaborated on a song together.

“I sent the tapes to Los Angeles with the request that he meet me there so we could put the rest of the band together. ‘Mr. Jackson stole the tapes,’ they contacted me from there a couple of days later,’ the Canadian singer stated.

Worse, Anka was supposedly told by Jackson that he had no plans to record the song. Anka claimed he immediately contacted his lawyers, who also happen to represent the singer of “Billie Jean.”

“’Guys, are I missing something?’ I said. Anka recalled, “We’ve received a contract.” “‘Well, Paul, you know he’s got ‘Thriller’ out, and it’s doing really well. He simply does not desire anything else, blah blah. And we can’t seem to locate the contract.’ ‘What?’ I exclaimed. Okay, boys, I’ve figured out who’s the most essential. You’re going to be sued. ‘I’m getting out of here.’

Following that call, the tapes were handed to him, and Anka shortly quit the legal business.

“Michael went on to be what Michael is, rightly so as an artist” after the alleged incident. Anka admitted that he was a brilliant artist.

Anka assumed the problem was solved until Jackson’s single “This Is It” was published in 2009, soon before his untimely death. He recognized the tune as one they had collaborated on.

Anka claimed that Jackson “copied the tape and put it in the drawer,” prompting him to pay another visit to the other singer’s lawyers.

"I tracked down the lawyers, who turned out to be the same two who had screwed me up in the first place. 'Hey guys, that's my song with Michael,' I remarked. Boys, we've got a problem. This isn't going to work; you have about two or three hours to repair it,' he continued. "It was extremely straightforward. 'I want half of everything or it's not coming out,' I said. We got what we wanted.