Michael Edwards is likely to’step down’ as Liverpool’s sporting director, shocking fans.

Liverpool supporters have reacted anecdotally to reports that sports director Michael Edwards may depart the club at the conclusion of the season.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Edwards is “likely to step down from his post following the current season.”

Edwards has told FSG of his intention to quit, according to Ornstein’s report, but “the matter has yet to be finalized.”

Julian Ward, who was elevated from loan and pathways manager to assistant sports director at the end of last year, is also mentioned in the report for his “increasingly public and influential” role.

Ward’s remarkable achievement in his previous role was recognized by Liverpool – and by Edwards himself.

It’s unclear whether this was partially a foresight exercise in succession planning by FSG, the company’s owners. Liverpool, on the other hand, will do all possible to keep Edwards.

During his time with the Reds, Edwards developed a close working connection with manager Jurgen Klopp.

His ascension through the club ranks was swift, starting as head of performance and analysis and progressing through the ranks to become sports director in November 2016.

Many Liverpool fans expressed their dissatisfaction with today’s events on social media.

“I doubt this isn’t something out of the blue, and it’s a safe bet Liverpool will be fine,” Lewis Bower wrote on Twitter. It is, however, a bit of a shock. He’s done amazing things for us.

“Couldn’t you argue that a refresh would be useful at this point?”

“Of course, it’s pointless to deny that Michael Edwards has been a key component of Liverpool’s success during the last three years. For a long time, the same framework has been in place.”

“I realize there are a few dissident voices on Edwards,” LFCZA said. However, there is no doubt in my view that he has established one of the strongest data analysis departments in English football, and his wheeling and dealing (although hit-or-miss at times) has really helped us.

“His departure will be a tremendous loss, but I hope the club keeps the people he has working behind the scenes.”

Daver, Zubin. “The summary has come to an end.”