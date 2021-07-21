Michael Edwards completes his fourth transfer masterstroke, while Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate shines.

There has been a consistent thread running through Liverpool’s transactions so far this transfer window.

The departures of Liam Millar to Basel and Kamil Grabara to Copenhagen earlier this summer did not yield sums that might be termed as eye-catching, costing a combined £4.3 million.

The provision of a 20 percent sell-on clause in each agreement, however, was undoubtedly their most notable feature.

Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi have joined FC Porto and Union Berlin, respectively, for a combined fee of roughly £17 million. Both sales are thought to have a ten percent sell-on clause.

Since Michael Edwards was appointed as sporting director over five years ago, what was once an unusual occurrence in Liverpool’s transfer business has become regular.

Ibrahima Konate made his Liverpool debut in a 1-1 draw with VfB Stuttgart, giving Liverpool fans their first glimpse of the summer addition in action.

For many, it was their first glimpse of the £36 million man, who Jurgen Klopp snatched from RB Leipzig shortly after the Premier League season ended.

Fans praised the France U21 Defender’s “frightening” attribute during his first appearance for the Reds.

There were times when the 22-year-old had to go back and avert the threat. He sprinted back on one occasion to deny the Stuttgart striker a clear shot on goal.

On social media, Liverpool fans were awestruck by his burst of speed and recovery.

