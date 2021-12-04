Micah Richards has “serious questions” about Everton and Man City transfers.

Micah Richards has compared Everton to Manchester City and says the club’s expenditure raises “real problems.”

Since taking over the club in 2016, owner Farhad Moshiri has spent about £500 million on new players, but there has been little return on that investment.

Since joining the club, Moshiri has fired four managers, including Carlo Ancelotti, who abruptly resigned last summer.

Rafa Benitez took over from the Italian, but despite a promising start to the season, he is under increasing pressure due to a bad run of results.

The Blues haven’t won since beating Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park on September 25, and are five points above the relegation zone.

It’s the club’s longest winless streak in 22 years, and it hasn’t gone ignored by fans, who voiced their displeasure after Wednesday’s loss to Liverpool.

In heated circumstances in the immediate aftermath of the game, the majority of that rage was directed towards chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands.

When asked about Everton’s current predicament, Richards compared the situation to when Thaksin Shinawatra was in charge of City.

“Everton reminded me of old Manchester City, with a sense of community and family,” he wrote in his Sportsmail column, “but what I see now doesn’t appear to reflect those principles.”

“It was always difficult to get to Goodison Park. It wasn’t as terrifying as Anfield, but it was comparable to Stoke in that the crowd was enraged in a positive sense, and if you weren’t on your game, you might easily be washed away and beaten 3-0.

“I could picture myself enjoying myself playing for them since it appears that if you give your all for their audience, they will rally around you.”

“When Everton transferred Joleon Lescott to City in 2009, there was speculation of me being part of a swap deal, but it never happened.”

“What you’re seeing today with Everton, on the other hand, is a reminder that money isn’t the key to pleasure or success.”

“When we first saw it, it was at City.”

