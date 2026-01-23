Mexican Architects LANZA to Design 2026 Serpentine Pavilion

The Serpentine Pavilion in London has unveiled its designers for 2026, marking a significant milestone in the celebrated architectural commission’s 25th anniversary. Mexican studio LANZA atelier, founded in 2025 by Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo, will create the pavilion, set to open to the public on June 6.

LANZA’s design, titled “a serpentine,” draws inspiration from England’s serpentine or crinkle-crankle walls, as well as the surrounding Serpentine lake. The pavilion’s structure will feature two walls: one harmonizing with the tree canopy, and another echoing the natural curves of the land. A translucent roof will rest lightly on brick columns, creating an airy, open space that invites light and airflow while maintaining a sense of enclosure.

Innovative Design Celebrates Local Craftsmanship

LANZA atelier emphasized the natural world as a central element of their design, likening the serpentine wall to protective, growth-enabling structures like England’s historic fruit walls. Their pavilion, constructed from simple clay brick, will highlight vernacular craftsmanship while offering a space where visitors can connect and engage in meaningful encounters.

“It’s an honor to be selected for this milestone year, and we are grateful for the chance to contribute to the Pavilion’s legacy of spatial experimentation and collective experience,” said LANZA atelier. “Our pavilion’s gentle geometry is designed to create a space that responds to visitors, framing moments of pause and contemplation.”

Serpentine Artistic Director Hans Ulrich Obrist praised LANZA’s deep engagement with local materials and context, adding that the pavilion would continue the tradition of offering opportunities to emerging architectural talents. The 2026 pavilion will also be the second time Mexican architects have been commissioned, following Frida Escobedo’s design in 2018.

Beyond architecture, the Serpentine Pavilion serves as a dynamic cultural hub. Over the summer months, the Pavilion will host a series of live events, including performances, screenings, and lectures, in line with the Serpentine’s commitment to fostering creativity across multiple disciplines. This year’s commission will also reflect the Pavilion’s commitment to experimentation, a philosophy rooted in its founding principles.

As the 25th edition of the iconic event approaches, LANZA atelier’s pavilion promises to offer a new vision of space, grounded in both tradition and innovation, for London’s art and architecture lovers to experience this summer and fall.