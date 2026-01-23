Meta Quest 3S Hits Record Low Price, Rivaling PS5 Gaming Experience

The Meta Quest 3S, a mixed-reality headset, has dropped to its lowest price ever during Amazon’s Prime Day event. Originally priced higher, the headset is now available for just £299.99 for the 256GB model, with the 128GB version retailing at £260.99. This marks a significant discount from its original launch price, offering gamers a more affordable alternative to traditional gaming consoles like the PS5.

Released last year, the Meta Quest 3S delivers HD gaming at a resolution of 1832×1920 pixels per eye, a downgrade from the 4K resolution of its predecessor, the Meta Quest 3. However, it shares the same powerful Qualcomm processor and sleek design. The budget-friendly headset has drawn attention for its affordability, promising an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience at a much lower cost than other high-end devices.

Immersive Gaming Experience

As someone who grew up in the tech-savvy 90s, the writer was initially hesitant about VR gaming due to unfamiliarity with the technology. Setting up the Meta Quest 3S was straightforward, guiding the user through the necessary steps to get started, such as syncing the device with a mobile app and setting up a play area. Although the initial experience required some adjustment, the novelty of interacting with virtual environments soon became captivating.

For fans of superhero games, the Meta Quest 3S’s Batman: Arkham Shadow game left a lasting impression. The headset’s precision and responsiveness allowed for an ultra-realistic experience, where the user could control Batman’s every move, including crouching or even twitching fingers. The immersion was so real that the writer found themselves ducking and sneaking around corners that didn’t exist in real life.

Though virtual reality offers a thrilling experience, it also comes with challenges. The confined space of the room made it difficult for the writer to avoid obstacles like sofas and lamps while playing. While the game can be enjoyed seated, standing up proved to be the best way to fully experience the movement-based gameplay.

Beyond gaming, the headset also offers a variety of other virtual experiences. For instance, the VR concert of Sabrina Carpenter was a unique experience, offering a feeling of being at a personal performance in one’s own living room. Similarly, watching football highlights in a virtual cinema setting surpassed the experience of watching on a traditional TV.

Battery Life and Additional Features

One downside to the Meta Quest 3S is its battery life. While Meta claims the headset can last up to 2.5 hours with average use, real-world usage typically only allows for two hours of gaming before needing a recharge. The charging process is fairly quick, taking about 2.5 hours to fully charge, but the short cable limits the ability to continue playing while charging. To combat this, users can purchase the Meta Quest Elite Strap with Battery, an accessory that adds an extra two hours of runtime for £103.99 during the Amazon sale.

Despite the battery limitations, the Meta Quest 3S still stands out as a great investment, especially considering its reduced price. It offers a one-of-a-kind VR experience, making players feel as though they are living within their favorite games. While its gaming library may not yet rival that of consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, the headset is a top contender for anyone looking to dive into the world of virtual reality without paying a premium.

The Meta Quest 3S is currently available at a significant discount, making it an attractive option for both newcomers to VR and seasoned gamers looking for a cost-effective alternative to high-end gaming consoles. It is priced significantly lower than both the PS5 and Xbox Series S, while still offering impressive performance and a free three-month trial to Meta Horizon , which grants access to a rotating selection of games.

For those who are already deep into the PlayStation ecosystem, it’s worth checking out the PlayStation VR2, which is available for £379.95 on Amazon. This VR system offers a solid range of PS5 games in virtual reality, including titles like Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky.