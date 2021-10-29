Message from mother to man who contacted daughter

A compassionate stranger rescued the day for a mother whose daughter was having a “huge anxiety attack.”

On Thursday, October 28, the woman’s daughter was trying to buy fries at Victoria Road Fish & Chips in New Brighton, Wirral.

But, having only recently relocated to the neighborhood, she didn’t have the necessary cash for her order and didn’t know where the nearest ATM was.

An anxiety attack was triggered by the confusion, which included elevated heart rate, perspiration, fast breathing, sensations of weakness, and difficulty concentrating.

Thankfully, a “nice fellow” stepped forward to lend a hand.

The woman expressed her gratitude for the good man’s acts in a public Facebook group.

“Just wanted to thank the man who just paid for my daughter’s chips at Victoria Road fish and chips,” she wrote.

“She was having a panic attack and only had her card; she didn’t know where the nearest cash machine was (she had just moved here!)”

It’s reassuring to know that wonderful folks still exist. Thank you so much once more.” Several people have left their thoughts in the comments section below.

“How kind x,” one wrote.

“Easy when you know where one is,” the woman replied in response to someone suggesting there’s a cash machine next to the chippy. “Unfortunately, she isn’t excellent with knowing where these sorts of things are in a panic!”

In the nick of time, the gorgeous man had stepped in to assist.”