Meryl Streep Fought for 1 Miranda Priestly Style Choice in “The Devil Wears Prada”

When an actor achieves a certain level of fame, they are often able to make specific demands during filming. Even Meryl Streep, who is a legend in her own right, has to deal with opposition from time to time. She pushed for a certain decision for her The Devil Wears Prada role, but the powers-that-be resisted.

The Devil Wears Prada starred Meryl Streep.

The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006, based on the 2003 novel of the same name. Andy (Anne Hathaway) is an ambitious writer who works as an assistant to the editor of a prominent fashion magazine. As Andy navigates the high-stakes fashion business and her no-nonsense employer, the two women clash.

Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine, was played by Meryl Streep. The character, which was based in part on Vogue editor Anna Wintour, was a departure from some of the actor’s most well-known portrayals, such as Joanna Kramer in Kramer vs. Kramer.

It was 'sexism,' she claimed, because producers didn't want one aspect.

Given her celebrity in Hollywood, Streep had considerable clout with the studio executives when it came to her role. However, Patricia Field, the costume designer for The Devil Wears Prada, informed Entertainment Weekly that one of the actor’s requests, white hair for Miranda, was unlikely to be granted.

“‘I can’t persuade [the producers].” They think white hair is gray hair,’” Field said she explained to the actor. Streep deemed this “sexism” and insisted anyway. “She just said, ‘My girls, don’t worry, this is what I’m going to do, and it’s going to be great,’” Elizabeth Gabler, a Fox employee at the time, recalled.

And it all worked out. Director David Frankel recalled, “The first time Meryl was Miranda Priestly was a meeting with the chairman of the studio.” “Meryl channeled Miranda in that meeting, and there was no conversation about the hair; they looked into Meryl’s eyes and never said a word.”

