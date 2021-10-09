Merseyside’s oldest pub has survived fire, burglary, and a pandemic thanks to a “hidden underground tunnel.”

Merseyside’s oldest bar, which has survived a devastating fire, entertained Royal rebels, watched cock fighting, and even hosted a visit from a sitting Prime Minister, is still standing strong and serving pints after 700 years in business.

The Scotch Piper Inn used to be in Lancashire, but after border modifications, it is now regarded to be in Liverpool’s Southport.

The house, which was constructed in 1320 and is known for its thatched roof and whitewashed walls, is supposed to have been used as a pub in the 16th century.

The Grade II listed tavern is a two-storey “yeoman” residence with a cruck frame consisting of three bays, located on Lydiate’s main road.

Because of its regular hosting of live music and motorcycle and classic vehicle meets, the bar has long been a focal center of the town.

The ancient tavern is a popular tourist destination for day trips from Liverpool, with many Americans, in particular, taking a bus ride out of the city to visit it.

The bar lies close to the ruins of St Catherine’s Cathedral, and many people believe the two are connected via an underground tunnel.

Throughout the years, the pub has been known as “The Bagpipes,” “Highland Piper,” and “The Old Lolly.”

It got its current name after an injured Highland piper from the 1745 revolt sought sanctuary at the inn and ‘fell in love’ with the innkeeper’s daughter, according to folklore.

During Francis Anderton’s reign, the inn was known to host cock fights around the same period.

More recently, when Tony Blair was in his first term as Prime Minister, the bar welcomed him. Between formal engagements, the then-Labour leader dropped into the pub for a pint of Burtonwood Bitter.

The bar was stolen a few years ago when criminals took a boiler off a wall to get to the pub safe, broke a pipe, and extensively damaged the interior of the building.

One thief stole an air gun, smashed two windows, and flooded the downstairs.