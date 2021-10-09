Merseyside’s HGV driver shortage, with hundreds of vacant positions.

The HGV driver shortage has been laid bare at a local level, with the number of lorry driver vacancies rocketing in Merseyside.

Amid concerns about deliveries of food and fuel, the government is introducing temporary visas for 5,000 fuel tanker and food lorry drivers to work in the UK in the run-up to Christmas.

Meanwhile, the army has begun helping to deliver fuel to petrol stations as shortages continue – with around 200 military personnel deployed.

BP, Esso and Shell change rules on filling up on petrol

While the Road Haulage Association (RHA), the industry’s trade body, estimates a shortage of 100,000 drivers across the UK, exclusive figures from Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) have revealed the extent of vacancies in Merseyside.

In August, there were 164 vacancies for heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers advertised in our area.

While that was down from 193 vacancies in July, it was still 61% higher than the 102 jobs advertised in February 2020, just before the start of the pandemic.

The national crisis started in the summer, when supermarkets began to experience empty shelves – partly due to a shortage of lorry drivers.

Then in September, BP warned it would have to temporarily close some of its petrol stations, because of a lack of lorry drivers to actually transport fuel to the pumps.

Following that announcement, long queues started to appear outside petrol stations across Great Britain, amid fears that petrol might run out.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that nationally, around 313,000 people in the UK worked as HGV drivers in the last quarter of 2019.

That went down by 11% to 278,218 in the last quarter of 2020.

According to the government, a backlog of HGV driving tests not taking place because of the coronavirus pandemic and an ageing workforce going into retirement are among the causes for the lack of lorry drivers.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 23,997 tests took place in the financial year 2020/21, down 66% from the 70,288 tests taken in 2019/20.

The impact of coronavirus and a lack of long-term investment in the UK’s domestic workforce – with a reliance on overseas labour – are also partly to blame for the. “Summary ends.”