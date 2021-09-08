Merseyside will host pantomimes and Christmas plays in 2021.

A number of pantomimes have been announced for Merseyside theatres.

Even though it’s only September, it’s never too early to start planning your pantomime tickets.

So far, shows including Jack & The Beanstalk, Cinderella, and an alternative Robin Hood have been added to the lineup for this year.

Pantomimes are still highly popular in the United Kingdom, and each year plays arrive to Liverpool that have audiences laughing and smiling.

There will undoubtedly be more events announced in the coming weeks, but for now, we’ve compiled a list of the current concerts on offer throughout this year’s holiday season.

The Legend of Jack and the Beanstalk

Otterspool Adventure will recreate the ideal winter wonderland, complete with a pantomime, after the popularity of last year’s celebrations.

LHK productions is bringing the event to the venue, and the ‘Veggie Fairy’ will be played by Liverpool radio presenter Claire Simmo.

“Otterspool Adventure put on a terrific event last year, and I am happy to be a part of it again this year,” Claire said. I can’t wait to whip out my fairy wand and join this talented group in bringing some much-needed glitz and glam to everyone’s Christmas!”

The Pantomime is part of Otterspool Adventure’s Christmas Experience 2021, which comprises a variety of activities and experiences. A visit to Santa’s grotto, a toy workshop, an ice rink, and a Make-a-Bear workshop are all part of this year’s event. The pantomime can be seen with the purchase of tickets. More information can be found here.

27-28 November, 4-5 December, 11-12, 18-19, 23-24 December

37 Otterspool Drive, L17 5AL. Otterspool Adventure, 37 Otterspool Drive, L17 5AL.

Cinderella

This December, Claire Sweeney, Michael Chapman, and Lewis Pryor will feature in Cinderella at The Atkinson.

“You can expect a fun and heart-warming show with a modern twist, full of dancing, singing, and some delightful surprises – the ultimate Christmas family event,” according to the organizers.

Claire, a TV and radio personality from Liverpool, will play the Fairy Godmother this Christmas, with the full cast list to be confirmed soon.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Claire to The Atkinson stage, she,” Marie Kenny, performing arts program manager, remarked.

