Merseyside town was subjected to a 48-hour police crackdown.

Following reports of anti-social behavior in the area surrounding Duke Street Park in Formby, Merseyside Police have imposed a 48-hour dispersal zone.

From 4 p.m. on Friday, September 24 until 3.59 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, a dispersal zone will be in effect in the region.

Raven Meols Lane, Ward Ave, Kirklake Road, Woodlands Road, Harrington Road, Victoria Road, Gores Lane, Halsall Lane, Three Tuns Lane, and Liverpool Road are all included in the zone.

The dispersal zone gives police the authority to order people to leave until the dispersal zone is lifted. Officers have the authority to require persons to relinquish goods that could be used to create anti-social behavior.

Police can also send minors under the age of 16 home or to a secure location.

Anyone who disobeys orders may be arrested.

The dispersal zone will be examined and, if necessary, enlarged after 48 hours.