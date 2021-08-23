Merseyside town mistakenly believing it is still in Lancashire.

Although a Merseyside coastal town left Lancashire nearly fifty years ago, many residents do not agree.

Following a border modification in 1974, Southport became a part of Merseyside.

Some people, however, find this difficult to believe, with a number of residents claiming to have been born and raised in Lancashire.

With a postcode of “PR” and a phone number of 01704, it’s easy to see why some people struggle to identify as “Merseysiders.”

LancsLive recently polled 1,016 people in Southport to see if they believed they should live in Lancashire or Merseyside.

Southport was voted into Lancashire by 782 persons, with Merseyside receiving the remaining votes.

“It is, always has been, and always will be in Lancashire,” Tony Hey stated.

“The deeds on my house indicate Southport, County of Lancashire,” Justin Waddington remarked. That will suffice for me.”

“We are all, including Liverpool, part of the County of Lancashire,” Fred McCann continued.

“It is now in Merseyside, but with a Preston postcode!” Pam Cobain stated. Crazy..”

“Itâ€TMs in Merseyside, but it should have stayed in West Lancashire,” Sharon Brisland remarked.

The Boundary Commission is now conducting a consultation on the proposal to merge four West Lancashire wards into the Southport Parliamentary seat, leaving Sefton Council in charge of Liverpool.

According to independent boundary commission proposals presented in June, the Southport seat would extend into West Lancashire while ceding Ainsdale to Sefton Central across the county’s southern border.

The main effect of the amendments would be to make Southport a more conservative seat, since one of its more marginal wards would be lost and four Tory-voting districts would be gained.

The West Lancashire wards of North Meols, Rufford, Tarleton, and Hesketh-with-Becconsall, which are presently part of the South Ribble constituency, are recommended for inclusion in Southport.

Southport now has a total electorate of 74,168 people according to the revisions.

Conservative councillors are consistently elected in all four new wards, and South Ribble has been a relatively secure Conservative seat since 2010.

Visitors to Southport Beach and Southport Pier can see their Lancashire neighbors in Blackpool, Lytham, and St Annes on the opposite side of the Ribble Estuary.