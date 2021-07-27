Merseyside Park is getting a brand new attraction.

A popular new pastime is coming to a park in Merseyside.

The Wirral Council is constructing a ‘pump track’ in Liscard’s Central Park in the hopes of attracting more young people to the area.

Pump tracks are non-pedaling continuous circuits with banked turns and features that bicycles, skateboarders, and scooter riders of all ages can enjoy.

They may be utilized in a variety of ways to accommodate riders of all ages and skills, from complete novices to advanced riders.

Pump tracks are growing more popular, and they assist people improve their fitness, abilities, and coordination by teaching them how to produce speed using the ground.

This new attraction is expected to be built in the underground former rose garden, which was chosen for its visibility and accessibility at the park’s heart.

The pump track is a vital aspect of the Liscard Town Centre Action Plan, according to Wirral Council, which aims to provide young people additional things to do.

The concept was made possible by a £1 million funding from the Mayoral Town Centre Fund of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA).

Wirral Council proposed Liscard and New Ferry for funding from the fund, which was established to strengthen the region’s town and district centers.

“This pump track will be a terrific new addition to Central Park,” said Cllr Tony Jones, chair of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Development Committee.

“It’s an important component of our ambitions to provide additional leisure activities for young people in Liscard and the surrounding districts, as well as our larger efforts to revitalize the town,” says the mayor.

“We want to make sure we create a track the way our local young people want it,” the Labour councillor said, “so we’re keen to hear from everyone who’s interested to help determine the final design.”

“Getting town centers and high streets in all parts of our region back on track has been a priority for me since I was first elected,” said Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region.

“During my first term, I established a £6 million Mayoral Town Centre Fund, which is still operational.”

