Merseyside is leading the way, with Afghan refugees being welcomed with open arms.

Merseyside has revealed its real colors by stating unequivocally that refugees escaping the Taliban in Afghanistan will be welcomed in the region.

After the Taliban seized control of the country and its capital in recent days, many people are desperately seeking to flee Afghanistan.

Merseyside leaders have already stated that people who have left everything behind to flee the Taliban dictatorship will be given shelter and help.

‘Afghan migrants are welcome in the Liverpool City Region,’ says Steve Rotheram.

Liverpool City Council announced yesterday that it was looking into available housing and accommodation in the city and talking to the government about how to handle the situation.

“The photos we are seeing from Afghanistan are extremely heartbreaking,” said Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson. Both men and women live in constant terror of losing their lives.

“The UK, like the rest of the globe, must do its part to aid – and Liverpool is ready to do so.”

Wirral Council and its leader, Cllr Janette Williamson, issued a statement in response to this statement.

“Seeing photos of people desperately fleeing, in dread for their lives, to witness women and girls facing life of oppression and servitude has been genuinely shocking,” she said.

“Now is the time for us to stand up and say that we can and will help, and that the people of Wirral, as well as the rest of the UK, will welcome those who require our help.”

Since 2017, both Liverpool and Wirral councils have been aiding Syrian refugees as well as other refugees from across the world.

Last night, Steve Rotheram, the Mayor of Liverpool City Region, stated that he was working across the region’s boroughs to ensure a coordinated approach to helping and welcoming Afghan migrants.

“Some of the tragic scenes of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan over the past several days have shaken us all,” he remarked. The United Kingdom must take responsibility for this. We have a moral obligation to help individuals who are fleeing for their lives.

“For many years, our city region has served as a safe haven for individuals fleeing war, famine, and persecution, and we will do everything we can to help.”

