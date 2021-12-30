Merseyside is experiencing’mayhem’ due to lateral flow and PCR test shortages caused by nationwide shortages.

As some Merseyside stores run out of stock and test centers fill up, a nationwide shortage of lateral flow and PCR tests has been dubbed “mayhem.”

Due to ‘severe’ government shortages, key workers and the general public are unable to receive PCR and lateral flow tests mailed to their houses.

When the public and important workers tried to arrange a PCR test on the government’s website today, no home testing were available.

Although in-person testing was offered, there were only about 50 slots available, with West Kirby, Frodsham, and Northwich being the three nearest test sites to Liverpool.

There are still no home delivery test slots available for lateral flow tests, according to a government website statement that states “no home delivery slots left for rapid lateral flow testing right now.”

Pick-up kits are available at pharmacies, however many pick-up stations in Liverpool are out of stock, according to hundreds of customers.

Getting a test, one lady told The Washington Newsday, was “mayhem.”

She said, ” “In Liverpool, there are no lateral flow test kits. I’ve tested positive and have been attempting to obtain a PCR test kit, but there is none accessible in the UK.

“I need one for work absences because I’m a critical employee, and I also need to know if I have Covid to safeguard others.”

After unable to obtain a Covid-19 test, dozens of others resorted to social media to vent their frustrations.

Lucy Kelly expressed herself as follows: “As a result, no lateral flow test kits are available to the general public. There are no PCR test kits available to the general public, essential workers, or at drive-through or testing locations.” “I’ve tried six different pharmacies…… all out of test kits!” Paul wrote on Twitter. One woman shared a photo of a drugstore door in Liverpool with a sign that read: “There are no Covid tests available! It doesn’t matter if you have a code.” The government plans to treble the supply of lateral flow tests to 300 million each month by February, but if current shortages persist, “we expect to need to curtail the system at specific periods over the following two,” according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid. The summary comes to a conclusion.”