Merseyside Hospitals Trust has been left in need of assistance for ‘fragile’ services.

Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Trust is prepared to embrace a new cooperation with Knowsley and St Helens Teaching Hospitals Trust in the hope of preventing the loss of “about a dozen or so “fragile” services.

This is despite the fact that the NHS Trust was advised earlier this year that it has improved across the board after being assessed as “needs improvement” in August 2019.

Trish Armstrong-Child, the NHS Trust’s chief executive, resigned last week to take up a new position at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

“The Trust has made great progress over the last 18 months to stabilize and improve service quality for patients,” said Neil Masom, Trust Chair. The fact that this was accomplished in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic is a huge compliment to our team.

“After an unannounced visit this year, the Care Quality Commission noted improvements in all areas investigated, as well as good changes in leadership and culture.

“However, we continue to confront substantial hurdles, particularly with a dozen or so ‘fragile’ clinical services that we are unlikely to be able to provide on our own. We can only do this with the help of the NHS as a whole.

“The Trust Board and NHS England believe that the St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is in the best position to help. We’re now debating how we can accomplish this.”